The Junior Women’s Civic Club named Luca Cosentino as a Student of the Month.
Luca is the son of Gino Cosentino and Emily Cosentino.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
The Junior Women’s Civic Club named Luca Cosentino as a Student of the Month.
Luca is the son of Gino Cosentino and Emily Cosentino.
He is a recent graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, where he was a member of Leadership seminar, Weekly wrap, SGA, FBLA, served as the senior class vice president, Quizbowl member, Math team member, Tech crew and was in the Drama department.
Luca serves at his church (One Hope Church) by live streaming church services, running the soundboard/visuals when needed, helping with Vacation Bible School and volunteering for summer camp.
Outside of school, Luca enjoys video games, playing tennis and having fun.
He plans to attend Grove City College and major in computer science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.