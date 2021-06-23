Each year the Mahoning Medical Center offers two scholarships to graduating seniors of Marion Center Area High School who plan to continue their education in a health-related field.
The scholarship is given in memory of James C. Leasure, who was the president of the organizational committee who made the dream of having better health care in the rural areas of Northern Indiana County a reality.
Thanks to the dedication and perseverance of Leasure and his team, the rural communities of the northern region of Indiana County continue to reap the benefits of their labors.
The services offered at Mahoning Medical Center include IPG Family Medicine, Pediatric Care, Mahoning Physical Therapy, IRMC Outpatient Testing Laboratory and, coming soon, a new physician training program.
As a way to maintain the accomplishments of the founders of the medical center, the board of directors sees it fitting to present this scholarship to young community members who plan to enter a health care-related field.
This year’s recipients are Mia Urbani and Ashlynne Coble.
Urbani plans to attend John Carroll University and study biology.
Coble will be attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study nursing.