The Marion Center Class of 1959 held its 62-year reunion on Aug. 21 at the home of classmate Joyce (McMillen) Fulton. There were 11 classmates in attendance. A meal was catered from Luigi’s in Clymer. After the meal class members enjoyed visiting. Music was provided by the Mark V Band, compliments of Gus Burkett, a friend of the classmates. The group is planning on meeting again in August 2022. Information will be sent out to all classmates who can be located. Pictured, seated, from left are: Jim Wynkoop, Pat (Skinner) VanHorne, Nancy (McKee) Miller and Dave DeHaven. Standing, from left are: Brenda (Lewis) Hicks, Joyce (McMillen) Fulton, Judy (Cribbs) Stahlman, Jim Oberlin, Jean Watson, Lois Jean (Nichol) Fleming and Theresa (Nastase) Wise.
Marion Center Class of 1959 holds reunion
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Salvation Army gets donations, plans community events
- Many retailers take Thanksgiving off
- Annual ice show to serve as military tribute, family fundraiser
- Women waive hearings on charges of helping murder suspect
- Indiana man charged in two-year-old child abuse case
- Former corrections officer admitted to ARD program
- Fighting gas prices, U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Linda M. Fairman
- Man arrested for loitering, drug possession in Indiana
- Late death
- Kickoff parade, light-up night return in person
- Jeffrey D. Rescenete
- U.S. no longer in harmony
- Late death
- Late deaths
- Election tie-breaker results announced by Indiana County
- Colker Janitorial sets up shop in White Township warehouse
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.