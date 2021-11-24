Marion Center Class of 1959

 Submitted photo

The Marion Center Class of 1959 held its 62-year reunion on Aug. 21 at the home of classmate Joyce (McMillen) Fulton. There were 11 classmates in attendance. A meal was catered from Luigi’s in Clymer. After the meal class members enjoyed visiting. Music was provided by the Mark V Band, compliments of Gus Burkett, a friend of the classmates. The group is planning on meeting again in August 2022. Information will be sent out to all classmates who can be located. Pictured, seated, from left are: Jim Wynkoop, Pat (Skinner) VanHorne, Nancy (McKee) Miller and Dave DeHaven. Standing, from left are: Brenda (Lewis) Hicks, Joyce (McMillen) Fulton, Judy (Cribbs) Stahlman, Jim Oberlin, Jean Watson, Lois Jean (Nichol) Fleming and Theresa (Nastase) Wise.

