MC Class of 1961
Submitted photo

The Marion Center Area High School Class of 1961 met for their 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Rustic Lodge, White Township. Classmates attending included front row, from left, Ella Mae (Streams) Stephenson, Dolores (Stets) Prenni, Carolyn (Potts) Kelsey, Stella (Blystone) Bussard, Theresa (Yanni) Rogalski, Vici (Mumau) Lockhart, Eugene Stewart, Judith (Mumau) Wanchisn, Nancy (Griffith) Wagner, Catherine (Roof) Smith and LeVonne (Legan) Wheeler; second row: Thomas Beresnyak, Dianne (Haverilla) Trebel, Diane (Ferringer) Boyer, Carolyn (Barbor) Wise, Lyle Williams, Betty (Stapleton) Murray, Bonnie (Polito) Battick, Charles Walker, John Hall, Ben Trunzo and LeRoy Gress; and third row: Leonard Lightcap, James Adams, Floyd Beatty, George Krivonick, Bill Rice, Matt Lee, Joe Lemon, Roger Richardson, David Black, Marion (Pearce) White, Gerald Simpson and Betty (Ackerson) Simpson.

Tags