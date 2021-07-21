Fam MC 65 Reunion.jpg
Buy this Image

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

The Marion Center Joint High School Class of 1956 held its 65th reunion on July 10 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township. Classmates in attendance were, front row, from left, Joann Bonacci Varholick, Joan Crooks Griffith, Sally Kostella McCormick, Charlotte Sexton Overman, Mary Helen Thomas Rice, Nancy Stiver Aikins, Ruth Stadtmiller McGinnis. Second row, from left, are Frances Hamilton Snyder, James Hall, Charles Lukehart, Dwight Winebark, James Palmer, Nancy Coy Oberlin, Louise Lemmon Dunmire, Catherine Hadden Peterson, Wayne Aikins and James McCormick. Marilyn Lee Swab was absent from the photo.

Tags