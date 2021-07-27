Engagement ring
Stockbyte

The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:

Erik Baker and Maria Hocanson, both of Indiana

Margaux Marcus and Zachary Schultz, both of Indiana

Rosalind Lindsay, of Indiana and Karl Hetrick, of Pittsburgh

Daniel Rowe and Megan White, both of Indiana

Ronald Dillon, of Shelocta, and Jacqueline Foltz, of Punxsutawney

Lonnie Mills and Tamara Sheesley, both of Indiana

Tracy Beard, of Indiana, and Carl Anderson, of Greensburg

William Evans and Jacqueline Cupp, both of Marion Center

Jason Rogel and Jill Plummer, both of Saltsburg

Tina Kilgore, of Ford City, and Ronald Backus, of Indiana

Ralph Morrow and Ashley Morgan, both of Robinson

Lynette Anderson, of Clarksburg, and Mark Borbonus, of Blairsville

Tristan Shaffer and Katlyn Romanie, both of Indiana

William Spiaggi, of Blacklick, and Donna Shirley, of Blairsville

Anna Wilson, of Oil City, and Jefferey Will, of Sarver

Philip Vitalbo and Stephanie Clark, both of Homer City

John Wickens and Ronda Gearhart, both of Lucernemines

Michael Leamer and Carole Collins, both of Commodore

Heather Paynter and Ryan Lazor, both of Zachary, La.

Richard Hooks and Heather Mibroda, both of Indiana

Cody Crusan and Samantha Kemlar, both of Seward

Sandra Aimino, of Homer City, and Brandon Cunkelman, of Blairsville

Katrina McCombie, of Ebensburg, and Andrew Cidor, of Nicktown

Tags