The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:
Erik Baker and Maria Hocanson, both of Indiana
Margaux Marcus and Zachary Schultz, both of Indiana
Rosalind Lindsay, of Indiana and Karl Hetrick, of Pittsburgh
Daniel Rowe and Megan White, both of Indiana
Ronald Dillon, of Shelocta, and Jacqueline Foltz, of Punxsutawney
Lonnie Mills and Tamara Sheesley, both of Indiana
Tracy Beard, of Indiana, and Carl Anderson, of Greensburg
William Evans and Jacqueline Cupp, both of Marion Center
Jason Rogel and Jill Plummer, both of Saltsburg
Tina Kilgore, of Ford City, and Ronald Backus, of Indiana
Ralph Morrow and Ashley Morgan, both of Robinson
Lynette Anderson, of Clarksburg, and Mark Borbonus, of Blairsville
Tristan Shaffer and Katlyn Romanie, both of Indiana
William Spiaggi, of Blacklick, and Donna Shirley, of Blairsville
Anna Wilson, of Oil City, and Jefferey Will, of Sarver
Philip Vitalbo and Stephanie Clark, both of Homer City
John Wickens and Ronda Gearhart, both of Lucernemines
Michael Leamer and Carole Collins, both of Commodore
Heather Paynter and Ryan Lazor, both of Zachary, La.
Richard Hooks and Heather Mibroda, both of Indiana
Cody Crusan and Samantha Kemlar, both of Seward
Sandra Aimino, of Homer City, and Brandon Cunkelman, of Blairsville
Katrina McCombie, of Ebensburg, and Andrew Cidor, of Nicktown