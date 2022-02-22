stk81309cor

close-up of a man's hand putting a diamond engagement ring a woman's finger

 Stockbyte

Kenneth Aydelotte, of Saltsburg, and Courtney Straka, of Greensburg

James Silvola and Brenda Postgate, both of Seward

John Harmon, of Homer City, and Sharon Wolfe, of Indiana

Tyler Bradley and Rachel Dinger, both of Indiana

Erick Bergquist and Brianna Mitchell, both of Indiana

Adam Farmery, of Cherry Tree, and Sarah Bard, of Graceton

Barry Houser, of Penn Run, and Jeannette Lemmon, of Indiana

Jesse Hoak, of Saltsburg, and Mallory Drahnak, of Penn Run

Kevin Hoak and Sheryl Wilson, both of Indiana

Ryan Horner and Brandi Guiher, both of Rochester Mills

Tags