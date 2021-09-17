marriage licences
Adam Loose and Narin Lodkratok, both of Homer City

David Smith and Stacey Vasbinder, both of Indiana

Brian Rossi and Alexa Hoover, both of Homer City

Jack Brenner and Rebecca Long, both of Marion Center

Joseph Coyle and Jodee Walters, both of Vintondale

Hunter Scherf and Clarissa Witchen, both of Indiana

Jason Knepp and Kelly Stover, both of Commodore

Zachary Clark and Karen Plate, both of Indiana

Adam Laney, of Strongstown, and Rebecca Richardson, of Johnstown

James Wissinger, of Commodore, and Heather Rounsley, of Clymer

Jesse Sinclair and Kelly Keibler, both of Blairsville

John Mell and Martha McKinney, both of Creekside

Michael Rhoades and Melinda Zavolta, both of Indiana

Michael McGrogan and Robin Gay, both of Blairsville

Alexander Jennings and Desiree Franey, both of Indiana

Ryan Goodenow and Danielle Kellar, both of Rossiter

John Buccardo and Sheryl Sizemore, both of Shelocta

Matthew Jones, of Homer City, and Kimberly Calderon Quintero, of South Park

Bryan Hoover and Rebecca Morrison, both of Punxsutawney

Jordan Alsop Julie Andrie, both of Austin, Texas

Cory Horner and Jessica Laney, both of Raleigh, N.C.

Eric Provost and Michelle Miller, both of Indiana

Patrick Bradley and Amelia Degory, both of Washington, D.C.

Brodie Schultz and Cristen Heaton, both of Ferndale, Mich.

Daniel Peak and Holly Zaffuto, both of Homer City

Joshua Switzer and Erin Bissell, both of Indiana

Tyler Hendricks and Megan Mient, both of Indiana

Sarando Salyer and Katherine Reinholtz, both of New York, N.Y.

Andrew Borrecco and Christopher Capps, both of Indiana

Todd Fulton and Cindy Goril, both of Strongstown

Travis Carnahan and Bethany Cocuzzi, both of Blairsville

Garry Greene and Champaine Miller, both of Marion Center

Brilyn Elkin and Amanda Brubaker, both of Rochester Mills

Anthony Stockdale, of Templeton, and Jessica Rairie, of Indiana

Alexander Perl and Katherine Beniash, both of Marion Center

Clayton Haught and Cathy Lockhart, both of Dayton

