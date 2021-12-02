stk81309cor

close-up of a man's hand putting a diamond engagement ring a woman's finger

 Stockbyte

Jayden Hardy and Megan Dunmire, both of Blairsville

Ammon Stauffer, of Homer City, and Susan Martin, of Indiana

Chad Haggerty and Cheyenne Gaston Leasure, both of Saltsburg

Joseph Fuoco and Kristin Bomboy, both of Home

Daniel Roan and Brenna Gallagher, both of Indiana

Brent Johnson and Michelle Steetle, both of Indiana

Timothy Crytzer and Allison Anderson, both of Indiana

Trystin Debar and Chalcey Packer, both of Indiana

Craig Ciranni and Chantel Classer, both of Charlotte, N.C.

Adam Cousins and Brittany Hufford, both of Richmond, Va.

Nathan Dumm and Morgan Buggey, both of Indiana

Blake Shields and Maria Kokolis, both of Indiana

Mickey Juart and Samantha Fulmer, both of Marion Center

John Smith and Bobbi Colgan, both of Indiana

Dylan Murdick, of Marion Center, and Richelle Barthel, of Indiana

Michael Houllion and Marlea McKinley, both of Plumville

Antwann Miller and Kalisha Harris, both of Indiana

Alexander Martin and Gabrielle Miller, both of Indiana

Nathaniel Turner, of Rochester Mills, and Alicia Berg, of Clymer

Tags