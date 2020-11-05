The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:
Kenneth Glassford, of Clymer, and Melissa King, of Berwyn
Zachary Blystone and Danielle Hockenberry, both of Homer City
Nathan Blystone and Tia Veltre, both of Clarksburg
Brian Shipp and Laken Platt, both of Rocky Mount, N.C.
Jacob Osikowicz and Shauna Wood, both of Punxsutawney
Ryan McKnight and Kiara George, both of Clune
Zachary Ober and Kaitlyn Walkowiak, both of Indiana
John Pinskey and Carley Smathers, both of Indiana
Nicholas Fulmer and Lacy Shultz, both of Marion Center
Daran Bingaman and Karlee Wingard, both of Rossiter
Christopher Krimm and Crystal Reeder, both of Homer City
Katelin Olson and Luke Wetzel, both of Marion Center
Mychal Baroni and Taylor Marcus, both of New Florence
Devin Zayac and Sierra Banks, both of Indiana
Ryan Bealonis and Savannah Rohrabaugh, both of Blairsville
Morgan Saul and Esther Keith, both of Clymer
Joseph Shea and Marlene Elwood, both of Saltsburg
Matthew Schmitt and Abbey Hill, both of Indiana
Tyson Anderson and Jamie Stewart, both of Indiana
Michael Weaver and Dakota Bowes, both of Indiana
Garrett Sheaffer and Nicolia Rouser, both of Ebensburg
Richard Robertson and Michelle Harris, both of Blairsville
Noah Copp, of Cherry Tree, and Julia Witmer, of Hadley
Scott Eiselman and Marissa Weaver, both of Indiana
Darrin Lamorte and Renie Berezansky, both of Shelocta
John Wilson, of Johnstown, and Jessenia Davis, of Northern Cambria
Benjamin Cavalier and Lisa Martz, both of Homer City
Justin Streng and Angela Westover, both of Homer City
Evan McWilliams, of Indiana, and Kitana Downs, of Tyrone
Gage Williams and Rashel Fairman, both of Clymer
Anthony Almes and Amy Oplinger, both of Indiana
John O’Harra and Larista Esposti, both of Commodore
Ian Groom, of Creekside, and Tabitha Barto, of Indiana
Michael Wojtowicz and Tammy Patterson, both of Commodore
Nicholas Pozzini and Laura Heasley, both of Marion Center
Richard Hindes and Kelly Long, both of New Middletown, Ohio
Collin Butterworth and Jillian Mathews, both of Indiana
Marshall Richardson and Teresa Shields, both of Glen Campbell
Robert Miller and Ellen Ober, both of Clymer
Thomas Streams and Minde Stumph, both of Indiana
Samantha Keeler and William McFarland, both of Alverda
Garrett Joiner and Sydney Mouser, both of Indiana
Caleb Busch and Brittany Stantoine, both of Clarksburg
Nicholas Cowan and Kayla Schohn, both of Clarksburg
David Welch and Ashley Barclay, both of Indiana
Christopher Pavelchick and Tracy Watts, both of Saltsburg
Chad Myers, of Clymer, and Toni Harvey, of Indiana
Andrew Molchany and Kayla Poling, both of Seward
Brian Wissinger and Kelsey Stark, both of Indiana
Seth Loughner and Brandi Brown, both of Blairsville
Cody Hill and Lydia Bougher, both of Indiana
Calvin Rebovich, of Homer City, and Tashina Wolfe, of Ernest
Donald Richards and Deirdre Jackson, both of Indiana
Scott Newcomer and Jere-Ann Wagner, both of Indiana
Michael Sweeney, of Indiana, and Crystal Bush, of Ernest
Grant Wilson and Mary Ann Wheeler, both of Indiana
Joseph Bowser and Erica Mason, both of Indiana
Skyler Klingensmith and Kirsten Cumberledge, both of Clymer
Mark Mullins and Tammy Murphy, both of Rossiter
Jacob Diven and Danika Jones, both of Blairsville
Nicholas Perkins and Katrina Cornish, both of Blairsville
Logan Penrose, of Blairsville, and Daelee Baird, of New Florence
Austin Vogel and Emily Zimmerman, both of Indiana
Joseph Garner and Jessica Johnson, both of Indiana
Dylan Toy and Sarah Cramer, both of Shelocta
Carter Dicken and Amy Metz, both of Punxsutawney
James Uber and Sherry Summers, both of Clymer
Joseph Stockdill and Deborah White, both of Numine