The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:

Kenneth Glassford, of Clymer, and Melissa King, of Berwyn

Zachary Blystone and Danielle Hockenberry, both of Homer City

Nathan Blystone and Tia Veltre, both of Clarksburg

Brian Shipp and Laken Platt, both of Rocky Mount, N.C.

Jacob Osikowicz and Shauna Wood, both of Punxsutawney

Ryan McKnight and Kiara George, both of Clune

Zachary Ober and Kaitlyn Walkowiak, both of Indiana

John Pinskey and Carley Smathers, both of Indiana

Nicholas Fulmer and Lacy Shultz, both of Marion Center

Daran Bingaman and Karlee Wingard, both of Rossiter

Christopher Krimm and Crystal Reeder, both of Homer City

Katelin Olson and Luke Wetzel, both of Marion Center

Mychal Baroni and Taylor Marcus, both of New Florence

Devin Zayac and Sierra Banks, both of Indiana

Ryan Bealonis and Savannah Rohrabaugh, both of Blairsville

Morgan Saul and Esther Keith, both of Clymer

Joseph Shea and Marlene Elwood, both of Saltsburg

Matthew Schmitt and Abbey Hill, both of Indiana

Tyson Anderson and Jamie Stewart, both of Indiana

Michael Weaver and Dakota Bowes, both of Indiana

Garrett Sheaffer and Nicolia Rouser, both of Ebensburg

Richard Robertson and Michelle Harris, both of Blairsville

Noah Copp, of Cherry Tree, and Julia Witmer, of Hadley

Scott Eiselman and Marissa Weaver, both of Indiana

Darrin Lamorte and Renie Berezansky, both of Shelocta

John Wilson, of Johnstown, and Jessenia Davis, of Northern Cambria

Benjamin Cavalier and Lisa Martz, both of Homer City

Justin Streng and Angela Westover, both of Homer City

Evan McWilliams, of Indiana, and Kitana Downs, of Tyrone

Gage Williams and Rashel Fairman, both of Clymer

Anthony Almes and Amy Oplinger, both of Indiana

John O’Harra and Larista Esposti, both of Commodore

Ian Groom, of Creekside, and Tabitha Barto, of Indiana

Michael Wojtowicz and Tammy Patterson, both of Commodore

Nicholas Pozzini and Laura Heasley, both of Marion Center

Richard Hindes and Kelly Long, both of New Middletown, Ohio

Collin Butterworth and Jillian Mathews, both of Indiana

Marshall Richardson and Teresa Shields, both of Glen Campbell

Robert Miller and Ellen Ober, both of Clymer

Thomas Streams and Minde Stumph, both of Indiana

Samantha Keeler and William McFarland, both of Alverda

Garrett Joiner and Sydney Mouser, both of Indiana

Caleb Busch and Brittany Stantoine, both of Clarksburg

Nicholas Cowan and Kayla Schohn, both of Clarksburg

David Welch and Ashley Barclay, both of Indiana

Christopher Pavelchick and Tracy Watts, both of Saltsburg

Chad Myers, of Clymer, and Toni Harvey, of Indiana

Andrew Molchany and Kayla Poling, both of Seward

Brian Wissinger and Kelsey Stark, both of Indiana

Seth Loughner and Brandi Brown, both of Blairsville

Cody Hill and Lydia Bougher, both of Indiana

Calvin Rebovich, of Homer City, and Tashina Wolfe, of Ernest

Donald Richards and Deirdre Jackson, both of Indiana

Scott Newcomer and Jere-Ann Wagner, both of Indiana

Michael Sweeney, of Indiana, and Crystal Bush, of Ernest

Grant Wilson and Mary Ann Wheeler, both of Indiana

Joseph Bowser and Erica Mason, both of Indiana

Skyler Klingensmith and Kirsten Cumberledge, both of Clymer

Mark Mullins and Tammy Murphy, both of Rossiter

Jacob Diven and Danika Jones, both of Blairsville

Nicholas Perkins and Katrina Cornish, both of Blairsville

Logan Penrose, of Blairsville, and Daelee Baird, of New Florence

Austin Vogel and Emily Zimmerman, both of Indiana

Joseph Garner and Jessica Johnson, both of Indiana

Dylan Toy and Sarah Cramer, both of Shelocta

Carter Dicken and Amy Metz, both of Punxsutawney

James Uber and Sherry Summers, both of Clymer

Joseph Stockdill and Deborah White, both of Numine

