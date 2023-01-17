Robert David Cooper, of Marion Center, and Kristy Lee Daldoss, of Homer City
Charles Leroy Steiner and Meghan Lindsay Reed, both of Robinson
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 am
Robert David Cooper, of Marion Center, and Kristy Lee Daldoss, of Homer City
Charles Leroy Steiner and Meghan Lindsay Reed, both of Robinson
Charles Aaron Lydic and Mitche Despi Villaruel, both of Penn Run
John Burton Tyger and Judy Elaine Groom, both of Creekside
Clifford Eugene Clawson and Elizabeth Ann Miller, both of Indiana
Anthony Richard Berish and Jamie Lynn Davis, both of Cherry Tree
Jeffrey Lynn Beiler and Eunice K. Copp, both of Cherry Tree
Bryan Allen Smith and Amanda Anne Kraemer, both of Saltsburg
Donald Jay Behune and Cindy Lou Monday, both of Home
Zachary Michael Meyer, of Shelocta, and Rachel Lynn McDivitt, of Punxsutawney
Makenzie Faith Kessler, of Shelocta, and Robert Scott Lawrence, of Homer City
Michael Alan Wensel, of Indiana, and Audriana Dee Bara, of Johnstown
