Christopher John Taylor, of Indiana, and Kimberly Ann Nagle, of Northern Cambria
Joseph Anthony Colangelo and Keri Ann Rushton, both of Homer City
Garrett Vaughn Millen and Kimberly Delaney Lopez, both of Indiana
Raymond Francis Stibrik, of Hillsdale, and Amanda Louise Snyder, of Lucernemines
Samuel Wilson Longwell and Tai Monique Payne, both of Woodbridge
Arianna Florence Hebner and Tayana Latae Fluellyn, both of Louisville, Ky.
Jeremy James Bryan and Sabrina Marie LeDonne, both of Rossiter
Ronnie Oswalt and Linda Sue Kammerdiener, both of Export
Michael Paul Foust and Mollie Ann Little, both of Indiana
Zachary Adam Lieb, of Clymer, and Jodilyn Elizabeth Stiles, of Penn Run
Luke Michael Sturgeon and Hannah Esther, both of Creekside
Raymond William Granat and Courtney Arzella Blystone, both of Indiana
Alexander Charles Curtze and Emma Coutre Keele, both of Indiana
Nicholas James Buckshaw, of Pittsburgh, and Katharine Elizabeth Leonard, of West Chester
Brandon Scott Parsell, of Home, and Makayla Helen Messner, of Rossiter
Michael Harry Yanity, of Commodore, and Rachel Lynn Grant, of Ernest
Brandon Lee Frye, of Shelocta, and Katlyn Rachael Smith, of Punxsutawney
Cody Allen Weston and Lareina Kaye Bouch, both of Clymer
Dann Christopher Bressler and Stephanie Jo Wingerter, both of Indiana
Chad James Hawk and Shelby Marie Emert, both of Indiana
Austin James Guiher and Savannah Richele Brown, both of Indiana
Robert E. Pack, of Youngstown, and Cheryl Lynn Motter, of Punxsutawney
Brayden Alexander Spencer, of Shelocta, and Heather Marie Schrecengost, of Vandergrift
Dillon Lee Karchner and Ashley Nicole Shrader, both of Indiana
James M. Nyland and Loretta Lynn Willis, both of Indiana
Montey James Goss, of Marion Center, and Gisela E. Gach, of Cherry Tree
Michael Gene Perry and Moriah Beverly Kromer, both of Indiana
Scott Richard Radakovich and Stephanie Rose Reed, both of Indiana
