Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 4:00 am
Adam Thomas Dunn and Faith Anne Buggey, both of Indiana
Trent Daniel Mock, of Chambersville, and Krista Marie Saxfield, of Home
David Lynn Connelly and Margaret Ann Koulalis, both of Mays Landing
Casey James Uadiski and Rebekah Lauryn Snyder, both of Blairsville
Kyle James Brennan, of Shelocta, and Sarah Gabrielle Bence, of Marion Center
Brian James Knupp and Laurel Lynn Henry, both of Blacklick
Shawn Michael Bauman and Kelcey Gean Pawuk, both of Shelocta
Christopher Kelly Moreau and Shulssy Bedoya Gomez, both of Dickinson
Christopher Robert Cicuto and Lea Marie Baran, both of Indiana
Quintin John Brocious and Haley Ann Baldinger, both of Indiana
Nicholas Richard Lindsey and Morgan Amelia Arcurio, both of Armagh
Anthony Joseph Faulk and Heather Nicole Hartmann, both of Blairsville
Noah Timothy Vislosky and Robyn Louise Nicewonger, both of Shelocta
Logan Charles Short, of Denver, Col., and Arista Jeanne Barnoff, of Huntingdon
Christopher John Craig and Kimberly Ann Overdorff, both of Indiana
David Carl Trent and Violet Cheryl Lloyd, both of Shelocta
George Anderson Revercomb and Abigayle Talley O’Neal, both of Roanoke, Va.
Curtis Andrew Sheerer and Jamie Lyn Firestone, both of Shelocta
Lindsay Nicole Sharp and Zachary Stephen Barto, both of Blairsville
Robert William Goodfellow and Lindsey Nicole Smather, both of Indiana
Eric John Fleming and Keyra Lynn Knox, both of Smicksburg
