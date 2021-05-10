The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:
Michael Gonos and Cheri Lacy, both of Indiana
Jeremiah Bronson and Ashley Lovejoy, both of Indiana
Daniel Lorencen and Amber Hutchinson, both of New Florence
Shawn Wadsworth and Aneeka Laney, both of Vandergrift
Nicholas Boring and Lauren Lamantia, both of Homer City
Ethan Yarger and Abbigayle Stewart, both of Clymer
Sebastian Debnar and Frances Laughard, both of Saltsburg
Shawn Wike and Kayla Kovalcik, both of Homer City
Adam George and Alexis Elliott, both of Homer City
William Dobson, of Clymer, and Jaynie Borst, of Marion Center
Brittany Shank and Krista Risher, both of Shelocta
Gregory Johnson, of Bethel Park, and Abigail Felton, of Seward
Robert Keith and Ruth Keith, both of Northern Cambria
Brandon Ailes and Kyle Lingenfelter, both of Clymer
Nathan Black and Alexis Northcraft, both of Indiana
Derrick Deyarmin, of Northern Cambria, and Brooke Keith, of Clymer
Emily Christoff and Luke Wray, both Glen Campbell
Richard Nastase and Kimberly McAdams, both of Black Lick
Jacob Kavelak and Kayla Huey, both of Clymer
David Sharp and Andrea Goodlin, both of Commodore
David Clawson and Alexis Gallaher, both of Heilwood
John Knapik and Shantel Scott, both of Ernest
Vaughn Millen, of Indiana, and Lorie Schnitzer, of Butler
Gary Mackin and Tina Forrest, both of Sterling, Va.
James Sirnic and Veronica Deluca, both of Saltsburg
Ryan Michaels and Michelle Stuck, both of Homer City
Henry Deabenderfer and Alexandria Wiley, both of Indiana
Jonathan Santoro and Kristen Kaltreider, both of Blairsville
Jason Sleasman and Kelsie Seigh, both of Graceton
Bradley Leasure and Madison Griffith, both of Glen Campbell
Brandon Still and Katie Winemiller, both of Indiana
John Selkirk and Crystal Shaw, both of North Huntingdon
Jeremy Vinson and Elizabeth Kunkle, both of Indiana
Nathan Lantzy and Morgan Cochran, both of Blairsville
David Mock, of Homer City, and Kendra Licthenfels, of Blairsville