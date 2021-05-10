Marriage licences

The following couples have submitted marriage license applications in the Indiana County Court House:

Michael Gonos and Cheri Lacy, both of Indiana

Jeremiah Bronson and Ashley Lovejoy, both of Indiana

Daniel Lorencen and Amber Hutchinson, both of New Florence

Shawn Wadsworth and Aneeka Laney, both of Vandergrift

Nicholas Boring and Lauren Lamantia, both of Homer City

Ethan Yarger and Abbigayle Stewart, both of Clymer

Sebastian Debnar and Frances Laughard, both of Saltsburg

Shawn Wike and Kayla Kovalcik, both of Homer City

Adam George and Alexis Elliott, both of Homer City

William Dobson, of Clymer, and Jaynie Borst, of Marion Center

Brittany Shank and Krista Risher, both of Shelocta

Gregory Johnson, of Bethel Park, and Abigail Felton, of Seward

Robert Keith and Ruth Keith, both of Northern Cambria

Brandon Ailes and Kyle Lingenfelter, both of Clymer

Nathan Black and Alexis Northcraft, both of Indiana

Derrick Deyarmin, of Northern Cambria, and Brooke Keith, of Clymer

Emily Christoff and Luke Wray, both Glen Campbell

Richard Nastase and Kimberly McAdams, both of Black Lick

Jacob Kavelak and Kayla Huey, both of Clymer

David Sharp and Andrea Goodlin, both of Commodore

David Clawson and Alexis Gallaher, both of Heilwood

John Knapik and Shantel Scott, both of Ernest

Vaughn Millen, of Indiana, and Lorie Schnitzer, of Butler

Gary Mackin and Tina Forrest, both of Sterling, Va.

James Sirnic and Veronica Deluca, both of Saltsburg

Ryan Michaels and Michelle Stuck, both of Homer City

Henry Deabenderfer and Alexandria Wiley, both of Indiana

Jonathan Santoro and Kristen Kaltreider, both of Blairsville

Jason Sleasman and Kelsie Seigh, both of Graceton

Bradley Leasure and Madison Griffith, both of Glen Campbell

Brandon Still and Katie Winemiller, both of Indiana

John Selkirk and Crystal Shaw, both of North Huntingdon

Jeremy Vinson and Elizabeth Kunkle, both of Indiana

Nathan Lantzy and Morgan Cochran, both of Blairsville

David Mock, of Homer City, and Kendra Licthenfels, of Blairsville

