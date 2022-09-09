Evan Shultz and Candace McPherson, both of Commodore
Douglas Michaels and Ashley Depetro, both of Blairsville
Zachary Edgar and Katie Jack, both of Pittsburgh
James Saltsman, of Homer City, and Joanna Snyder, of Hawthorn
Jeffrey Sexton and Nicole Wrenn, both of Indiana
Bruce King and Megan Topeka, both of Indiana
Abraham Botsford, of Indiana, and Jordan Barr, of Clymer
Justin Larock and Kelsey Yaworski, both of Armagh
David Macefe and Autumn Nixon, both of Blairsville
Jesse Sexton and Amanda George, both of Indiana
Michael Barnett and Michele Adams, both of Indiana
Joshua Barber and Samantha Wingrove, both of Indiana
Tyler Peiffer and Juliet Davis, both of Clune
Barry Beck, of Vandergrift, and Mary Gemmill, of Elderton
Codie Wilson and Ashley Renwick, of Starford
Buck Morgan and Justine George, both of Rochester Mills
Tousif Anwar and Afrah Noor, both of Indiana
Matthew Heffner, of Indiana, and Heather Haslam, of Johnstown
Tyler Brannon and Samantha Rosas, both of Indiana
Brent McCurdy and Jessica Getty, both of Aultman
Kevin Hart and Alyssa Lombardi, both of Glendale
Christopher Lee and Megan Fultz, both of Homer City
Seth Laney and Sarah Fernando, both of Northern Cambria
Travis Dixon and Aireanna Williams, both of Indiana
Ethan Trout and Emilia Bracken, both of New Florence
Tessa Moose and Donna Stumbaugh, both of Clymer
Chester Braun and Deborah Cowen, both of Blairsville
James Walker and Tiffany White, both of Homer City
Peter Short and Dana Piper, both of Westlake
Philip Hillman, of Lebanon, and Amy Huggins, of Indiana
Jacob Apjok, of Homer City, and Chloe Morrow, of Indiana
Larry Bessell, of Indiana, and Cassidy Klein, of Johnstown
Michael Weaver and Janet Palovich, both of Strongstown
Cody Dunlap, of Indiana, and Kaitlin Fleming, of Clarksburg
