Maura Knepper

Maura Knepper keeps one inspiring goal in mind while balancing her academic, extracurricular and personal life: serving others.

A top-performing student and leader at Indiana Area Senior High School, Knepper lives with her parents and is the oldest of four children. Her mother is a music teacher and her father a computer programmer for Martin Guitar Company. Knepper’s passion for music is inherited honestly.

