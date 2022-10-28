Maura Knepper keeps one inspiring goal in mind while balancing her academic, extracurricular and personal life: serving others.
A top-performing student and leader at Indiana Area Senior High School, Knepper lives with her parents and is the oldest of four children. Her mother is a music teacher and her father a computer programmer for Martin Guitar Company. Knepper’s passion for music is inherited honestly.
She has been a part of the IHS marching band all four years of her high school career, the last two years as drum major — a leadership role she takes seriously.
“My role is to be there to serve others,” Knepper said. “I’m obviously leading and conducting but there’s so much behind the scenes. I’m making sure everything is packed and organized and everyone has their music, but I’m also checking in with everyone, trying to motivate and encourage when I need to. I want everyone to have a good time and do their best work.”
Knepper got involved with playing in the Wind Ensemble of musical pits during junior high.
“I love it,” she said. “Dr. Rummel, one of my mentors, always explained that the role of the pit is to serve the cast and bring life to the music that is tying everyone together. Not to mention, you get pretty close with the other musicians in the pit. You spend a lot of time together learning the music and are crammed in a pretty tiny space together. It’s a lot of fun.”
Knepper has played tennis all four years of high school. As the only senior on the team this year, she was presented with an opportunity to be team leader. Knepper has said she’s not the strongest player on the team, but that still does not stop her from enjoying the team mentality.
Knepper confesses that her true “sport” has always been dance, which she’s been a part of since the age of 3. Her favorite styles are pointe, ballet and contemporary. Even now, she helps as a teaching assistant at Sue Hewitt Dance Studio and works with the kindergarten class.
“It’s really been a great way to pay it back to the studio,” she said. “ I remember being young and watching the older kids helping as instructors and seeing how cool that was. I remember thinking that I could do that too someday, so it’s been a neat opportunity for me.”
She is also a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). The involvement of her friends in the organization inspired her to join.
“My faith has taught me to be grounded in who I am and grounded in the truth of what Christ says about us. Then I take this truth and go out and serve others, doing what I can to be a servant and a light to them. My faith has taught me to emulate that idea in everything I do and am involved in. It’s about treating people as people, remembering that everyone has intrinsic value.”
These are principles Knepper consistently demonstrates in her extracurricular activities, most notably in her involvement with the IHS Ambassadors. This is a group of 70-plus students in 10th, 11th or 12th grade who commit themselves to welcoming new students and incoming freshmen. Knepper serves as the president of this group.
“This is the activity I’ve probably poured the most of my time into,” she said. “I have great officers and a great team. We all work together to make IHS a more welcoming space and community. We’re kind of the eyes and ears of the student body, looking around to see what we can do. We take students on tours, help them with their Chromebooks, sit with them at lunch and try to connect them to other students with similar interests.”
As a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Knepper serves as a cantor, choir member, active volunteer and a member of the Chosen Youth Ministry. She is also a barista at The Artists Hand Gallery.
Knepper maintains a 4.0 GPA. She was the IHS September Student of the Month, as well as a recipient of the Sutton Scholarship. She received high honors throughout her high school career and is a member of the National Honor Society.
William Waryck, a biology teacher at IHS, commends Knepper’s academic abilities.
“She has excelled in my classes,” he said, “and elected to take A.P. Bio, widely known as one of the toughest courses at Indiana High School, despite not having a strong career interest in biology or medical professions.”
Knepper plans on attending IUP Cook Honors College to study psychology and child development. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, she plans on pursuing a more specific master’s program in a focused area of counseling or social work.
In terms of how her academic and extracurricular life have prepared her for her eventual career path, Knepper said, “One of the biggest things I get to work on right now is listening to others and seeing their perspective and where they’re coming from, which should influence my work as a counselor someday.”
Knepper is also focused on being self-aware and knowing her limits, as well as her strengths.
“I am more of an introverted person,” she said. “I struggle with a lot of perfectionism and social anxiety in terms of not wanting to mess up or fail in front of people. For a long time that motivated me to be perfect.”
“As I’ve gotten older,” she continued, “I’ve realized that perfection isn’t attainable, so I’m getting better at knowing my limits and boundaries and what I’m capable of. Some days are harder than others. I ask for forgiveness when I drop the ball and try my best to problem-solve, but at the end of the day it’s about treating other people like people and yourself like a person.”
For someone so involved, it makes sense that Knepper’s preferred method of winding down and recharging is in her bedroom, away from the world.
“I like to decorate and organize my room, making that space the best little oasis for myself that I can. I also like to read and spend time in prayer. Those are the things that fill me up the most.”