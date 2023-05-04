Megan McConnell is the Indiana Kiwanis Club April Student of the Month at River Valley High School.
Megan is involved in Remembering Adam and the National Honor Society at school and has volunteered in many community activities.
She has danced at Sharon’s School of Dance for 16 years and also is a dance assistant there.
Megan is planning to attend Penn State University to study early childhood education.
The Indiana Kiwanis Club is pleased to sponsor the Students of the Month and will be recognizing them at their May 16 breakfast meeting.
Two students will receive scholarships from the club.
