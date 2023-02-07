Elizabeth Bruner, daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, was recently awarded the Monsignor John W. Mignot Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF). The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to students in higher learning who have been active in their local fairs. A maximum of six $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually, one winner selected from each PSACF zone. Applicants are judged on education achievements, fair participation, endorsement by fair officials, an essay, leadership qualities and extra-curricular activities.
Elizabeth was chosen as a zone 1 scholarship recipient and first ever winner of the award from Indiana County Fair.