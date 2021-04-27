Michael Stefanchik was recently named Messiah University’s Student Employee of the Year. He was also selected by the NEASEA as Pennsylvania Student Employee of the Year.
Stefanchik works for Messiah University Conference and Event Services as a member of the tech crew team with the sound and lighting department and serves the campus diligently by assisting with classroom technology.
He is the son of Lt. Col. Michael (retired) and Bethany Stefanchik, of Annville, and the grandson of Mary Ann (Sue) Wrye and the late Richard Wrye, of Indiana.