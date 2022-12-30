Milayna Leasure has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for January.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Health Occupations Technology program and attends Marion Center High School.
Milayna is the daughter of Dan and Milly Leasure, of Home.
Milayna has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years at ICTC. She is currently serving as the Health Occupations Technology class president. While at ICTC, Milayna has earned certifications in OSHA, BLS, CPR and First Aid.
At Marion Center, Milayna has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years. She has also been a member of FFA.
Upon graduation, Milayna is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC to attend college with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
