Shaylee Eiselman was recently named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for April.
She is a senior at ICTC in the health occupations program and attends Indiana Area Senior High School.
Shaylee resides with her parents, Timothy and Shawna Eiselman, in Indiana.
During her time at ICTC, Shaylee has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society (2019-20). She is also a SkillsUSA 2020 member.
Shaylee serves as a senior class representative at her high school.
In her spare time, she volunteers with the American Red Cross and visits with the elderly.
Upon graduation, Shaylee plans to start college at Edinboro University for biochemistry. She would like a career as a medical laboratory technician.