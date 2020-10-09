Quota of Indiana, Pa., awarded three Speech and Hearing Scholarships at its Sept. 23 meeting. Megan Grant, Mercy Muguimi and Hannah Rhine are this year’s recipients.
The IUP Speech and Hearing Scholarship is awarded to an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student pursuing a career in the speech and hearing field. The scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, service to others and leadership experience. Grant is an IUP senior majoring in speech-language pathology. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her college career and is a member of the Cook Honors College. She is passionate about her chosen career, which will focus on working with geriatric clients.
Muguimi is in her second year as a graduate student of the Speech-Language Pathology program at IUP. She is married with two daughters, one of whom has a developmental delay and needs a variety of physical, occupational and speech therapies. Muguimi intends to pursue a Ph.D. and return to her native home of Kenya, where she plans to work as a speech therapist in addition to providing educational opportunities to others who wish to enter the speech therapy field.
Rhine is in her first year as a graduate student in the Speech-Language Pathology program at IUP. In addition to her studies, she provides service through AmeriCorps as an educational assistant at a local high school. She is a member of the Cook Honors College and plans to work in a pediatric or school-based setting after graduation.
Membership in Quota is open to all. For more information on Quota of Indiana, Pa., contact club president Sheila Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com or Quota on Facebook or at www.indypaquota.org.