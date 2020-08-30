Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc. officially awarded two Gold Scholarships at its August meeting.
Mercy Muguimi and Rachelle (Shellie) Schall will each receive $1,500 from the organization.
The Quota Gold Scholarship awards financial support to a non-traditional female student who has gained acceptance to a program to further her education to accomplish her professional and career goals.
The scholarship awards a minimum of $500 to be used for educational and/or professional development. Muguimi is in her second year as a graduate student of the speech and pathology program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is married with two daughters, one of whom has a developmental delay and needs a variety of physical, occupational and speech therapies.
Muguimi, a teacher in her native home of Kenya, was spurred to pursue a career in speech therapy after learning that the entire country, with 48 million people and the land mass the size of Texas, had only 15 speech therapists.
“As a teacher in Kenya, I saw children every day who could benefit from services simply not available to them,” she said.
“It’s my goal to take these skills back to my country and to start a program to teach others in this amazing profession.”
Muguimi’s colleagues at IUP cited her drive and passion for the field that will allow her to flourish as a certified speech-language pathologist. The Quota Gold Scholarship will be used to further her education, as she intends to pursue a doctoral degree.
Schall is enrolled in the Indiana County Technology Center’s Adult Welding Education Program.
An Indiana native, Shellie formerly worked as a unit supply specialist in the United States Army and as a forensic security employee at Torrance State Hospital before deciding to pursue her welding certification.
Schall’s instructors note her strong work ethic, dedication to learning and her reputation of being trusted and dependable.
The Quota Gold Scholarship will be used to support her class and materials costs, so that she can remain proficient in her chosen field.
“I strive to be an inspiration for any female looking to get into a predominantly male-dominated profession,” Schall said. “Seeing one female forging the way could ignite the spark in another to confidently stand by her male counterparts without hesitation.”
Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc., a community impact organization with 50 members, has provided support to disadvantaged women and children and the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech impaired for 62 years.
Membership in Quota is open to all.
For more information on Quota International of Indiana, contact club president Sheila Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or at www.indypaquota.org.