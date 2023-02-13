Rachel Fox has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for February.
She is a senior at ICTC in the welding technology program and attends Marion Center High School.
Rachel is the daughter of Jerry and Kelly Fox, of Indiana.
She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA at ICTC and she is currently serving as the welding technology class vice president.
At Marion Center, Rachel is a member of the Marion Center Track and Field and Swim teams. Rachel is involved in Indiana County 4-H activities. She is a member of a 4-H Horse Club and serves as the 4-H Indiana County Youth Ambassador.
Rachel was a 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen contestant.
Outside of school she is a barrel racer with the International Barrel Racing Association and the National Barrel Horse Association.
Upon graduation, Rachel is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in welding technology to enter the workforce in the manufacturing industry.
