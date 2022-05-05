Reilly Hill is the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for May.
Reilly is the daughter of Rick and Rhonda Hill, of Northern Cambria.
She is a member of the volleyball and track and field teams.
Reilly serves as the president of FBLA and Spanish Club and vice president of the senior class and Musical Club. She is also a member of SADD, National Honor Society, marching band and serves as the majorette captain.
Reilly participates in the Penn Highlands College and Mount Aloysius College dual enrollment programs.
She will continue her education at the United States Air Force Academy and pursue a degree in engineering.