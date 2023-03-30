Rylie Miller has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for March.
She is a senior at the ICTC in the Graphics and Electronic Media program and attends River Valley High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Rylie Miller has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for March.
She is a senior at the ICTC in the Graphics and Electronic Media program and attends River Valley High School.
Rylie is the daughter of Mike and Ashley Shermenti, of Saltsburg.
She has been a member and president of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years at ICTC. She is currently serving as the graphics and electronic media class president and the SkillsUSA president. While at ICTC, Rylie has earned certifications in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.
At River Valley, Rylie is a member and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She is a class officer where she holds the position of class historian and a member of the student council.
Upon graduation, Rylie is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in graphics and electronic media to attend Westmoreland County Community College with the goal of transferring to Edinboro University to earn a bachelor’s degree in animation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.