Sara Welch was recently named the May student of the month for the Junior Women’s Civic Club.
She is the daughter of John and Marlene Welch, of Indiana.
In school, Sara is a member of marching band as visual ensemble captain; the spring musical; track and field, where she has competed in long jump, triple jump, the 300 meter hurdles and various sprints; IHS Ambassadors, where she served as senior class representative; German Club; Me to We Club, where she served as president; A Cappella Choir as student leader; National Honor Society; and Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Sara attended district chorus two times and regional chorus once.
She qualified for WPIALs in long jump and triple jump during the 2021 spring season and holds the school record for triple jump in winter track.
Sara has earned only A’s throughout her academic career and has been on the High Honor Roll every year.
She attends Graystone Presbyterian Church where she serves on the informal service worship team and the Stone Youth worship team.
Sara volunteers at the Indiana County YMCA for the Miracle League Field as a Buddy and helps coordinate the National Anthem singers.
She enjoys singing, twirling batons, running and working with young children.
Sara plans to attend Seton Hill University for the five-year physician assistant program.