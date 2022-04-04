The Indiana Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, District VI, annually awards a minimum of one $500 scholarship from the Julia Pound/Alice O’Dell Scholarship Fund for students entering or continuing college or graduate school with a major of ecology, horticulture, landscape design, landscape architecture, conservation, botany, forestry, architecture or earth sciences.
The student must be a resident of Indiana County.
A scholarship application must be completed and include an official transcript and a letter of recommendation. The application may be obtained at www.indianagardenclub.org/scholarships.
The application and supporting documents can be mailed to the Indiana Garden Club, Attention: Scholarship, P.O. Box 1447, Indiana, PA 15701, with a postmark deadline of June 15.
Students will be notified by mail before Aug. 1 if they have been awarded a scholarship.
For more information, email igcinformation@gmail.com.