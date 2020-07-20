Jenna Nichol, daughter of Stephen and Brenna Nichol and a recent graduate of Purchase Line High School, is the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship from the Indiana County MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority of women educators.
This scholarship is awarded annually to a female graduate of an Indiana County school, represented by a club member and who will be enrolled in the field of education at an accredited university. Applicants are rated on scholastic achievement, school clubs, activities, community involvement and an essay explaining why they want to be a teacher.
She will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue a degree in early childhood and special education.