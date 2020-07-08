A Homer-Center Alumni Scholarship was recently awarded to Melissa Coffman, of Homer City, a 2020 graduate of Homer-Center High School.
During her high school career, Melissa was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
She also participated in band, chorus, marching band, indoor percussion and cheerleading.
Melissa plans to attend Youngstown State University, majoring in chemistry/pre-med track.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of Rene Mitchell Page, Class of 1945; Betty Ann Gazza, Class of 1953; Rosalie Leydic, Class of 1973; Mike McHenry, Class of 1979; Peter Shaffer, Class of 1980; Donald Shirley, Class of 1980; and James R. Ulicny, Class of 1986.