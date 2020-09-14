The William L. and Margaret L. Benz Foundation has announced that Blairsville-area students have been awarded scholarships for the 20200-21 school year.
The foundation will disburse $151,500 for scholarships in the coming year. This year’s recipients of awards in various amounts and their schools:
Luke A. Duffey, California University of Pennsylvania; Kayla G. Moran, Carlow University; Derek J. Rocks, Chatham University; Jazmin A. Shields, Chatham University
Faith M. Yanoff, Citizens School of Nursing; Blake Tonkin, Clarion University of Pennsylvania; Noah D. Tarr, Davis & Elkins College; Denise Barberich, Duquesne University
James R. Campbell, Duquesne University; Allyson N. Smathers; Duquesne University; Mitchell J. Tonkin, Duquesne University; Jordyn A. Henigin, Fairmont State University
Abby M. Lewis, Florida Gulf Coast University; Jillian L. Barber, Franklin & Marshall College; Mariah C. Fluke, Gannon University; Allison P. Oswald, Garrett College; Kylie R. Jasper, Grove City College
Alyssa Constantino, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Amanda L. Cribbs, IUP; Sonya E. Demacek, IUP
Grant J. Distefano, IUP; Bridget Doyle, IUP; Casey L. Doyle, IUP
Olivia E. Long, IUP; Amber K. Lukcik, IUP; Leah M. Shannon, IUP
Hannah E. Snyder, IUP; Kegan S. Stiles, IUP; Brenda J. Calderhead, Malone University; Rebecca A. Bell, Marywood University
Rebekah E. Gibson, Ohio State University; Timothy J. Gilbert, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Matthew G. Romanish, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Jesse N. Chovanec, Point Park University; Justin R. Buterbaugh, Saint Francis University; Mary Tran, Saint Francis University; Matthew Tran, Saint Francis University
Rena K. Enterline, Seton Hill University; Haylee A. Stiffler, Seton Hill University; Brianna R. Watt, Seton Hill University; Geoffrey P. Helm, Shippensburg University
Gerard C. Moore, Slippery Rock University; Emily A. Small, Slippery Rock University; Samantha Jo Clawson, St. George’s University, Grenada; Ryan D. Shirley, St. Vincent College
Cassidy J. Houser, The University of Alabama; Hanna J. Alamo, University of Pittsburgh; Jonathan D. Graff, University of Pittsburgh; Tyler C. Moran, University of Pittsburgh
Megan A. Rager, University of Pittsburgh; Lily A. Ringler, University of Pittsburgh; Robert S. Bell Jr., University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown; Joseph N. Ray III, University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown
Andrew T. Stipcak, University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown; Mackenna I. Emanuel, Westmoreland County Community College; Adria M. Graff, Westmoreland County Community College
Emilyi N. Oswald, Westmoreland County Community College; Paighton M. Pierce, Westmoreland County Community College; Catherine M. Martin, Washington & Jefferson College
Jerrik M. Rydbom, Washington & Jefferson College; Matthew D. Cyphert, West Virginia University
The Benz Foundation, established under the will of the late Margaret L. Benz, of Blairsville, makes grants to the Blairsville Public Library, as well as the scholarship program. Mellon Private Wealth Management acts as trustee for the fund. A total of $4,605,250 has already been awarded to scholarship recipients as recommended by the committee established pursuant to the will.
Dr. William L. Benz was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who practiced in Blairsville from 1922 until shortly before his death in 1970. The Pittsburgh native was president of Blairsville National Bank for many years before its merger with Pittsburgh National Bank. Mrs. Benz, an avid gardener, was active in civic organizations, including the Century Club, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Monday Night Music Club. She died in 1986.