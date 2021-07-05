The Indiana-Franklin Masonic Lodge #313 held a scholarship dinner on June 6.
In front, from left, are scholarship recipients Trey Rainey and Gwen Stahl, of Penns Manor Area High School, and Elizabeth Smith, of Marion Center Area High School.
In back, from left, are George Emigh, past master and scholarship committee chairman; Chester Hill, worshipful master; and Jeff Juart, of the scholarship committee.
Absent from the photo was Bryan Walker, past master and a member of the scholarship committee.