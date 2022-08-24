Ryan Fabin was recently recognized at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for attaining the rank that less than 5 percent of Scouts complete.
Ryan is a member of Troop 24, chartered by Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Homer City. He began in Cub Scouts as a Tiger Cub in first grade in Pack 24, then bridged over to Boy Scout Troop 24 in fifth grade.
Fabin, a 2022 graduate of Homer Center High School, is the son of Dan and Beth Fabin, of Indiana.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Fabin had to first progress through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle. Along the way, he earned 39 merit badges.
As part of attaining the Eagle Scout rank, he had to plan, develop and provide leadership to a service project for a religious organization, school or community. Ryan chose the Chevy Chase Community Center of Indiana.
He met with the executive director of CCCC at the time to discuss their needs for seating for the outdoor patio area that was being constructed.
He put together a plan to construct convertible bench-tables.
The project involved finding an appropriate plan, acquiring funding, gathering the necessary materials and tools and developing a work plan including volunteers from his troop, friends and family.
The project, which cost $1,209, was funded by donations from Grace United Methodist Church. A total of 110 hours were spent on the project.
There were 16 benches that convert into eight picnic tables that were constructed for the CCCC to enjoy.
Fabin wishes to thank the Scouts and leaders of Troop 24, Grace UMC and everyone who helped and volunteered their time and effort along his Scouting journey to Eagle.
Anyone who has a child interested in Scouting can contact Lauren Highlands Scouting at www.lhcscout ing.org.