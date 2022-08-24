Ryan Fabin

Ryan Fabin was recently recognized at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for attaining the rank that less than 5 percent of Scouts complete.

Ryan is a member of Troop 24, chartered by Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Homer City. He began in Cub Scouts as a Tiger Cub in first grade in Pack 24, then bridged over to Boy Scout Troop 24 in fifth grade.

