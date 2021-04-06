West Shamokin recently announce that Alexis Schreckengost has been named February’s Senior of the Month by Fox’s Pizza in Rural Valley.
Alexis is the daughter of Maggie and Chris Schreckengost, of Kittanning.
She runs cross country and is a member of the LEO Club where she serves as secretary. She is a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership alumni, works at Frosty’s in Rural Valley, is a member of St. Luke’s UCC in Kittanning, and volunteers at R&P Coffee.
Alexis plans to attend Slippery Rock University for early childhood education with a dual certification in special education and run cross country.