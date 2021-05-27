Allison Polenik was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for June.
Allison is the daughter of Richard and Terri Polenik, of Clymer.
She is a co-captain of the majorette squad in the marching band and plays alto saxophone in the concert band.
Allison is a member of the volleyball and track and field teams. She also participates in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Varsity Club, Heritage Conference Current Events Team and prom committee.
She was awarded the 2021 Heritage Conference Academic/Athletic Scholarship, first place in the FBLA Regional Competition in healthcare administration, and sixth place in the FBLA State Leadership Conference also in healthcare administration.
Allison is a successful solo baton twirler. Two of her biggest accomplishments in baton twirling have been the Beginner Junior North Atlantic Pageant Winner and receiving third place at the National Baton Twirling Championships at Notre Dame University.
Allison plans on continuing her education at Saint Francis University, majoring in biology with a concentration in healthcare. She will also represent the Saint Francis Red Flash as the University’s Feature Twirler.