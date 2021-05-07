West Shamokin High School recently announced that Brittany Coleman has been named March’s Senior of the Month by Fox’s Pizza in Rural Valley.
Brittany is the daughter of Brenda and Scott Coleman, of Spring Church.
She plays basketball, volleyball and is a member of the National Honor Society, LEO Club, FCA and Yearbook Club. She serves as vice president of the Triple S 4-H Club, is senior class secretary and was voted homecoming queen by her classmates. Brittany is a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church.
Brittany plans to attend a tech school to obtain her LPN license then further her education and have a house with a beautiful family and animals.