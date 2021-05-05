Gwen Stahl was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for May.
Gwen is the daughter of Edward and Lisa Stahl, of Clymer.
She is a member of the softball team and senior high book club. She is also active in the Civil Air Patrol, the Summit youth group and Moose Youth Awareness.
Gwen serves as the Senior Class President, the Science Club president, the French Club secretary, the yearbook editor and is also a member of the National Honor Society.
She plans on continuing her education at Geneva college majoring in chemical engineering.