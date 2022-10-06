Seth Weaver was named the 778th Boy of the Month at the October meeting the Indiana Optimist Club.
Seth, 17, is the son of Andrew and Jennie Weaver, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Seth is a member of Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, where he is an altar server. He is also a helper at the church public dinners, church sign maintenance and camper at Camp Nazareth.
Seth is a member of the cross country, winter track and spring track teams. In 2022, Seth was the county track champion in the 1-mile and 2-mile races after working his way back from a knee injury. He is also a member of the Table Tennis Club and Spikeball Club at the high school.
Seth started and maintains a lawn business with his brother and a friend. His hobbies include running and playing/watching sports. He especially enjoys playing disc golf and being outdoors with family and friends. Seth’s favorite television shows are “Lord of the Rings” and “Daredevil.” He enjoys reading books about history and his favorite subjects in school are history and gym.
Seth’s plans are to attend college and possibly major in health and physical education.
