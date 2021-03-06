Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., Shamrock pin craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., French toast and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m., social time; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class
TUESDAY
Sloppy Joe on whole grain sandwich bun, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges
Armagh: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch and nutrition trivia
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., have a laugh with Joey; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., cooking with Erin; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken bowtie soup sale drive-thru, $5 per quart; 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
WEDNESDAY
Harvest chicken Alfredo over pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits
Aultman: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch and nutrition trivia
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken bowtie soup sale drive-thru, $5 per quart; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
THURSDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., T.P. bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 11 a.m., keeping up with the times; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken bowtie soup sale drive-thru, $5 per quart; 11 a.m., classic oldies music by DJ Randy; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo with Senior Life
Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., music time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks
FRIDAY
Egg salad on sandwich bun, cucumber, tomato and pasta salad, mixed fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Let’s Make a Movie Day!”; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo