Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Bratwurst on hotdog bun, scalloped potatoes, peas, pears
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., spring ahead craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., breakfast casserole; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m., Shamrock craft; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class
TUESDAY
Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, breadstick, peaches
Armagh: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; St. Patrick’s Day party; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., lucky bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., Irish sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10:30 a.m., nutrition trivia; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., bingo fun; 11:45 a.m., My Plate nutrition and recipe; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11:15 a.m., “Importance of Vegetables in Your Diet”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., Irish soup sale, $1.50 per bowl; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
WEDNESDAY
St. Patrick’s Day special corned beef and cabbage,
parsley potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, lime sherbet
Aultman: St. Patrick’s Day party; 11 a.m., lucky bingo; noon, lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party and shamrock shakes; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., lucky bingo; haluski sale, $5 per quart; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; St. Patrick’s Day party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., hunt for the pot of gold
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party, wear green; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., Irish sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
THURSDAY
Greek chicken salad with mixed greens,
three bean salad, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., lucky bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., “Loneliness and Isolation” by UPMC; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10:30 a.m., knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: $1 Donut Day; 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., music time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Potato crusted fish, whipped sweet potatoes,
warm beets, white bread, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., iPad Fun Day; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with Indian Haven; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., blarney bingo