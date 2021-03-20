Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.

MONDAY

Baked ziti and meatballs topped with marinara and

cheese, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., plant a flower (bring a can); 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch

Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Spring Has Sprung” breakfast, lemon ricotta pancakes with ham; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch

Saltsburg: 10 a.m., National Goof Off Day, wear something goofy; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and

noodles, carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight

Armagh: 10:30 a.m. Easter craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Name That Tune”; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., craft

Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., indoor seed planting; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch

Saltsburg: 11 a.m., “Word Search Wars”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato

and cheese, ranch potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears

Aultman: 10:30 a.m., Easter craft; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Name That Picture” game; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., word search puzzle

Saltsburg: 11 a.m. social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo

Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class

THURSDAY

Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes,

Lima beans, white bread, sliced apples

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., “Spring Cleaning” bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 11 a.m., “Keeping up with the Times”; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

Saltsburg: 10 a.m., Let’s Laugh Day, bring a joke to tell; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; Easter egg dyeing; 10 to 11 a.m., music time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

FRIDAY

Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed

tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit

Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Heads Up” game; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9:30 a.m., quiche breakfast for $3, take-outs are available; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with Arista Care; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee

Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo with Arista Care

