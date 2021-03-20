Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked ziti and meatballs topped with marinara and
cheese, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., plant a flower (bring a can); 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Spring Has Sprung” breakfast, lemon ricotta pancakes with ham; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m., National Goof Off Day, wear something goofy; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and
noodles, carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight
Armagh: 10:30 a.m. Easter craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Name That Tune”; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., craft
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., indoor seed planting; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., “Word Search Wars”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato
and cheese, ranch potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears
Aultman: 10:30 a.m., Easter craft; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Name That Picture” game; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., word search puzzle
Saltsburg: 11 a.m. social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
THURSDAY
Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes,
Lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., “Spring Cleaning” bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 11 a.m., “Keeping up with the Times”; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m., Let’s Laugh Day, bring a joke to tell; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; Easter egg dyeing; 10 to 11 a.m., music time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed
tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Heads Up” game; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9:30 a.m., quiche breakfast for $3, take-outs are available; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with Arista Care; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo with Arista Care