Briawna McElwee has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for February 2021.
She is a senior at the ICTC in the graphics and electronic media program and attends United High School.
Briawna resides with her mother, Trista Brendlinger, in New Florence.
Some of her activities at ICTC have been National Technical Honor Society, secretary/historian 2019-20 and 2020-21; Skills-USA Member; Occupational Advisory Committee member, 2018-21 and ICTC Zombie Fun Run/Walk, 2018.
While at United High School, Briawna has been involved in Art Club, SADD Club as vice president, girls varsity soccer, track and field from 2014 to the present, and Indiana County Ready.
Briawna is an Adobe certified associate (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign). She currently works at Dunkin’ Donuts in Blairsville.
Upon graduation, Briawna plans to attend a four-year college/university to earn a bachelor’s degree in graphic design with a minor in small business management.