Sarah Kim, of Bolivar, successfully completed the Albright College Experience program, having attended 12 Experience events designed to help students know the world, engage the world and understand the world. A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design at the college.
Experience credits are earned for attending one of a large number of cultural and academic events that range from lectures and exhibitions to concerts and theatrical performances on the Albright College campus. The result is a student-driven learning experience in which each student chooses his or her own adventure.