The Indiana Kiwanis Club recently named Daniel Kukula as the Blairsville Senior High School Student of the Month for February.
Daniel is class president, a member of the National Honor Society and student council and a representative on the school board.
He’s been involved in marching band and musicals and is one of the student journalists for The Indiana Gazette.
Daniel volunteers with the Underground Railroad and political campaigns and plans on majoring in math and political science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Cooks Honor College. At the end of the school year, two scholarships will be awarded to two of the Students of the Month by the Indiana Kiwanis Club.