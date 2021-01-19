The Apollo Area Lions recently named Emily Bonelli as a Student of the Month for January.
Emily is the daughter of Eric and Carolyn Bonelli, of Apollo.
She participates in soccer, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She is also a member of the marching and concert bands, Leo Club, SADD Club, prom committee and the homecoming court. She has participated in junior county and county band.
Her awards include the Academic Excellence award, the high honor roll, an academic letter and the Challenge Program Academic Improvement Award. She has earned varsity letters in soccer (four years), volleyball (four years), basketball (three years), track and field (two years) and all-section soccer (three years). She has also been soccer captain and has played in all-WPIAL soccer and all-section volleyball.
Emily’s plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and major in information technology and to play college soccer.