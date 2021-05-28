Alexis Morgan Ophaug, of Indiana, has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and will undergo pediatrics residency training with Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio.
Ophaug is also the recipient of the Dedication to Primary Care Pediatrics Award, which is presented to a member of LECOM’s graduating class who has upheld the ideals of the osteopathic profession and demonstrated the desire and ability to become a primary care physician as exemplified by an interest in pediatrics.
