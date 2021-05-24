Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2021 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Lamantia received the Aristos Ekletos Membership Award — Spring 2021 Inductee.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
The University of Findlay is located in Findlay, Ohio.