Mira Bernat was recently named Student of the Month for December 2020 by the Apollo Area Lions Club.
She is the daughter of Mick and Tara Bernat, of North Apollo.
Mira is a member of the SADD Club, the prom committee and cheerleading. She serves on the student council as vice president of academic affairs in 11th grade and as executive vice president in her 12th-grade year. She is also the senior class vice president.
Her awards include NSHSS, the high honor roll, the Women in Science Award through Seton Hill University and three years of Academic Excellence awards. She has also lettered in varsity cheerleading for four years.
Mira’s plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg for nursing. She would eventually like to obtain a career at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.