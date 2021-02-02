The Indiana Optimist Club recently named Ethan Black as its 758th Boy of the Month for February. Ethan is the 17-year-old son of Michael and Beth Black, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
In school, Ethan has been a member of the high school tennis and track and field teams. His activities include Journalism, French, Key Club Executive Board, Leadership Seminar, SGA, Ambassador and senior class representative.
Ethan is involved with the Challenge Program, where he received the Excellence in Community Service Award for 2019-20.
Ethan’s hobbies include thrifting and playing sports. He mows lawns and has a vintage clothing business.
Ethan’s favorite television shows are “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian.”
He enjoys reading science fiction, and his favorite subjects in school are accounting and French.
Ethan plans to attend a four-year college and major in accounting.