The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Caleb Palmer as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for September.
This award is based upon academic excellence as demonstrated throughout high school.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 11:01 am
Caleb is the son of Clyde and Christa Palmer, of Homer City.
His activities include baseball, basketball, football, National Honor Society, Interact and SADD Club. He is a Summa Scholar, class officer and fitness club officer.
His plans are to attend a four-year college and complete a bachelor’s degree in biology/pre-physical therapy. Caleb will then enroll in the professional phase of the program to complete a doctorate degree in physical therapy. He plans to play collegiate baseball while continuing his education.
